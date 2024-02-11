Arrest made in connection with body found in garbage cart in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — An arrest has been made after a body was found in a garbage cart in South Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 11, in connection with the case.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Chicago Ave., near College Ave., for a report of a dead body.

That's where they found the victim, later identified on Friday as 55-year-old Alexander Stengel of Cudahy in a garbage cart.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County DA’s Office in the coming days.



