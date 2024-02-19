Man arrested after barricading himself with children, rifle recovered

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himself in a home with two five-year-old children inside, according to Milwaukee police.

Police say they responded to a barricaded subject near 24th St. and Capitol Drive at around 2:38 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The man remained barricaded in the home until about two hours later, when police were able to take the 38-year-old into custody.

The children were not harmed.

A rifle was recovered from the home.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

