Man accused of stealing two police cars in six months to appear in court

The man who accused of stealing two cop cars in six months will appear in court for a sentencing hearing today.

Last May, Shorewood police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Barton for stealing a squad car. During an interview, Barton admitted to the theft.

In December of 2022, Milwaukee Police arrested Barton for stealing one of their squad cars.

He's been charged with misdemeanors in both cases and faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or 9 months in jail for each theft.

