Man accused of 18 retail thefts in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least 18 retail thefts from Menards, Home Depot and Fleet Farm stores in Brown County. These thefts date back to the beginning of the year.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Enrique Soto. The sheriff's office said Soto targets power tools and is in and out of the stores in a very short period of time.

Soto is known to drive a gray 2015 Volkswagen Passat with Wisconsin registration 333-YMZ. The sheriff's office said Soto uses silver duct tape on the license plate in an attempt to conceal the actual numbers and letters.

Brown County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says law enforcement's latest encounter with the suspect was Tuesday when authorities said officers attempted to stop Soto at Home Depot on South Taylor Street in Green Bay, however, he fled in his vehicle.

Soto's vehicle has a cracked windshield on the passenger side and initially had a front license plate with "Wolfsburg" on it. The front plate has been removed.

Anyone with information on Soto's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Loppnow at 920-448-6188 or Deputy Peterson at 920-593-1699.