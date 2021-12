MILWAUKEE — Two new restaurants opened Tuesday on Milwaukee's east side: Makk'n'Cheese and Juana Taco Company.

As first reported by our partners at OnMilwaukee, it's a dual concept restaurant located at 2911 N. Oakland Ave.

Both places are open for dine-in, carry-out and online ordering Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. For full menus, visit Makk'n'Cheese's and Juana Taco Company's websites.

