Maker Faire Milwaukee returns to Discovery World in October

MILWAUKEE — Maker Faire Milwaukee will return virtually on Oct. 13 and 21, and at Discovery World on Oct. 22 and 23.

The family-friendly Faire is for those who enjoy learning and sharing what they can do. The Faire is a venue for "makers" from engineers to artists to scientists to crafters. They can show off their hobbies, experiments, and projects.

It will kick off Friday, Oct. 14 with Education Day virtual programs for middle and high school students, young adults, and educators. It will feature scientists and engineers from NASA and the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Lunabotics Team.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, the exhibits at the Faire at Discovery World will be free and open to the public.

The "Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth" will feature more than 70 makers. The call for more makers is open now. If you are interested, visit the Maker Faire's website.

Tickets are also now available now.

