Make Waves: Plant-based restaurant to open inside 3rd Street Market Hall

MILWAUKEE — A new plant-based restaurant is opening inside 3rd Street Market Hall on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Make Waves will feature a fully plant-based menu, including layered boba tea, smoothies, toast, flatbread wraps and a build your own açaí “Wave Bowl” bar featuring creamy superfood bases and a variety of fresh toppings.

Make Waves is part of Playing in the Plants, the restaurant collective behind On The Bus and Sugar Cue Donuts.

"From the food to the artistic design, our team has put so much care into every detail. We’re excited for our plant-based vision to grow in Milwaukee,” said Emily Ware, the entrepreneur behind the Playing in the Plants Restaurant Collective.

3rd St. Market Hall is located in the former Grand Avenue Mall at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The food hall opens daily at 11 a.m.

