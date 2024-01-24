Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Make donations to the Community Baby Shower at any WaterStone Bank branch location

There's still time to donate to the Community Baby Shower. You can drop of much needed items at any WaterStone Bank branch location.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 07:24:35-05

TMJ4's Community Baby Shower is still going on and there's still time to donate!

You can drop off much needed baby items at any WaterStone Bank branch in our area until the end of the month. Donate things like diapers, formula, and baby clothes for families in need.

WaterStone Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Julie Glynn joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the Community Baby Shower and why it's so important to donate.

You can watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device