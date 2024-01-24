Make donations to the Community Baby Shower at any WaterStone Bank branch location

TMJ4's Community Baby Shower is still going on and there's still time to donate!

You can drop off much needed baby items at any WaterStone Bank branch in our area until the end of the month. Donate things like diapers, formula, and baby clothes for families in need.

WaterStone Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Julie Glynn joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the Community Baby Shower and why it's so important to donate.

You can watch the full interview above.

