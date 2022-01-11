Major closure of I-41 at the Zoo Interchange this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Starting Jan. 14, a large part of I-41 will be closed both north and southbound, so crews can perform a demolition.

The closure will happen between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Crews will be demolishing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the I-41.

Officials said to expect extra traffic on Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, 124th Street, Burleigh Street, and other nearby routes.

Use Mayfair Road as an alternative to the highway.

If there is bad weather during the weekend, the demolition will happen on Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.

