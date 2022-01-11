Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Major closure of I-41 at the Zoo Interchange this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
WisDOT
zoo interchange.PNG
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 10:45:26-05

MILWAUKEE — Starting Jan. 14, a large part of I-41 will be closed both north and southbound, so crews can perform a demolition.

The closure will happen between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. to Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Crews will be demolishing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the I-41.

Officials said to expect extra traffic on Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, 124th Street, Burleigh Street, and other nearby routes.

Use Mayfair Road as an alternative to the highway.

If there is bad weather during the weekend, the demolition will happen on Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku