Major Arena Soccer League commissioner on the future of Milwaukee Wave, indoor soccer

MILWAUKEE — Keith Tozer is the new commissioner of the Major Arena Soccer League, overseeing his old team the Milwaukee Wave, and the future of the indoor game.

"Started in the game in 1978 as a player," Keith Tozer says. "Then moved as a player-coach in the mid-80s. Then became the coach and Senior VP of team operations with the Wave. And now the commissioner."

The new power structure is unique, broken into three.

"Yeah, you know Lance, it is really unique," Tozer says. "Shep Messing, who played for the New York Cosmos with Pele and Beckenbauer. And John Paul Dellacamera, which you know. He has done World Cup games and does Major League Soccer on TV. We all got together and said, 'hey we've been in indoor soccer for most of our whole life. Wouldn't it be cool to kind of like go after the job, all three of us. And then break it up?' And that's what we did."

What is immediately on Tozer's agenda?

"I think we got to get back into the equation," Tozer says. "I mean, futsal has had the conversation that they're a great developer for outdoor players. Indoor soccer is the same thing. But I think they lost that. And that's one of the things that's my responsibility, is to bring that back in."

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "A lot of fans around here, Keith, wonder the status and the future of the Milwaukee Wave. What is your knowledge of the situation?"

"Well, you know Mike's (Zimmerman) been a great owner. And the Wave's had great owners over the years. You know, they won a championship a couple years ago. Total of seven over the course of the franchise. They're great. They'll be back."

Tozer still lives in the Milwaukee area but in his travels, he hopes to grow the game to a more prominent level.

