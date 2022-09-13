Main Street Bounceback Grant Program offers small businesses, nonprofits support to move into downtown spaces

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thousands of small businesses across the state of Wisconsin are gearing up for a multi-million dollar boost to help them recover.

As part of the state’s ongoing Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, state leaders share the latest investment that will soon be on its way to small business owners and nonprofits across our region.

Together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, an additional $25 million from federal American Rescue Plan funds will become available, offering $10,000 in grants to businesses to encourage them to move into vacant store spaces in downtowns statewide.

Businesses and nonprofits can apply until the end of this year and grants will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

It can be used to deal with leases, mortgages and any related business costs that can help them get on their feet fast.

“We work with communities when there are projects that the community really supports and want to make happen,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Other initiatives, such as the WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant, are offering businesses like the Waukesha Civic Theater additional funding to push their projects to the finish line.

WEDC leaders say they’re working with a number of regional economic development groups statewide to help give out grants to eligible companies and organizations as quickly as possible.

For more information on how and where you can apply, go to the WEDC's website.

