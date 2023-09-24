Mailman Mike officially retires, headed to vacation in Italy

MILWAUKEE – An abundance of well-wishers, laughter, and congratulations surrounded Micheal Boothe better known to the Riverwest community as “Mailman Mike” Sunday.

After thirty years of service as a United States Postal worker Booth is hanging up his uniform and the people whose faces he’s been putting smiles on through the snow, rain, heat and gloom for decades were sure to send him off with a bang.

“It’s good to be around a bunch of people smiling you know probably who wouldn’t be together,” Boothe said. “To see all of them come here who wouldn’t be here right now and smiling and enjoying one another that’s huge, that’s huge.”

Less than 24 hours after his final shift, At the Riverwest farmer’s market, Boothe was showered with several gifts, including a portrait by Milwaukee artist and business owner Brandon Oaks.

“I just wanted to capture Mike’s spirit which is such a beautiful beacon of light and hope,” Oaks said. “The kids would always see him in the morning and everyday he walks away telling them to be a good guy and now they say to each other and it’s a really wonderful thing.”

Boothe’s best friend since childhood Craig Rafferty said, the newly retired mailman has always been the type to have a positive attitude.

“When you see Mike, you’re going to get Mike, you know what I’m saying. He doesn’t really alter from personalities,” Rafferty said. “He’s always been mild mannered that’s his demeanor and that’s how he represents himself.”

As he spoke with the many in attendance who were touched by his presence over the years for Mailman Mike there was no shortage of gratitude. The number of times he uttered his thanks and appreciation were too many to count.

He also made sure to engage with his youngest fans from the community, giving high fives and warm hugs. He even joked with one teen who asked if he retired because he had gotten tired.

“I got tired a long time ago but now I can retire,” he emphasized laughing. “That means I’m eligible for some benefits.”

In addition to offering his service as a U.S. Postal worker Boothe is an army veteran. He was recently honored with a common council proclamation thanking him for his service as a mail carrier which was read and presented again at Sunday’s farewell.

There attendees were also invited to sign a cardboard replica of a mailbox, offering kind words and congratulations.

Boothe said he will be heading to Italy Monday for vacation to begin his retirement and the next chapter of his life. He also encouraged those in attendance to not get too tied up in work and let a job control them but instead to live as he does.

“Maybe we all can be a little nicer to each other, what’s wrong with me saying morning, afternoon. I go to be at work. I need the money. Well, I did need it, I don’t need it no more,” Boothe said as he and the crowd of dozens erupted into laughter. “Y’all have a good day enjoy yourselves, enjoy yourselves.”

