Magical winter walks by candlelight in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Sure it might be a little cold, but the winter hiking in Wisconsin is great. Add a little bit of candle light, and you've just created a magical winter walk.

Waukesha County Parks is hosting three Wild Winter Night Candlelight Hikes in February. The trail will be lit up by candles along sides. All the tours are self-guided and go from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At the end, you can warm up by a bonfire and purchase food like burger, brats, and cocoa from the Gift of Wings Grill. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

Waukesha County

Since this is a winter walk on already snowy ground, these events will happen regardless of the weather conditions. Park fees still apply.

Here is the schedule for the winter walks:

Thursday, February 10, 2022 - Fox River Park, W264S4500 River Rd., Waukesha

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Rd., Brookfield

Thursday, February 17, 2022 - Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha

