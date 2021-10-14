Magic of Lights to come to American Family Field in November

MILWAUKEE — A holiday drive-through light display will be held this holiday season at American Family Field.

The light display, presented by American Family Insurance, kicks off on November 24 and runs until January 2. It will feature over 2 million lights, including themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations along with a holiday village.

The holiday village will have concessions, activities, and visits from Santa Claus.

Brand-new displays include Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks, the Winter Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, and Illuminating Mega Trees.

“We are always looking to expand the variety of events that come to American Family Field and its surrounding grounds, and we are excited to host the Magic of Lights for an extended run for the first time this year,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations. “This promises to be a terrific family entertainment destination throughout the holiday season.”

The experience holds something for people of all ages, offering a festive and nostalgic experience.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., starting at $25 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are not offered at the gate.

American Family Field will host Magic of Lights daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Nov. 24.

To purchase tickets and find a complete schedule, click here.

