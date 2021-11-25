Magic of Lights holiday display debuts at AmFam Field, partial proceeds to help Waukesha families

MILWAUKEE — It's a Christmas wonderland at American Family Field where two million lights illuminate the parking lots around the baseball stadium as part of the Milwaukee Brewers inaugural Magic of Lights event.

"It's the perfect location. The parking lot is big and it's a perfect spot for people to come and everyone knows where American Family Field is," said Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The mile-long holiday display allows families to drive through and see a variety of lit-up displays including elves, Christmas trees, Santa Clause, and more.

Wednesday's opening night had a deeper meaning. In an effort to help those affected by the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, the Brewers announced that over the next three days, for every car that comes through their lot, they'll make a $30 donation to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

"Families dealing with this tragedy need every help they can get. It's just a small way for us to help those families suffering," said Schlesinger.

Giving families the perfect chance to help make a difference.

"As a father of two young kids my heart breaks. We are having fun but also giving something back to those folks," said one parent, Jim Klinkowitz.

"Everything has been so hectic lately and to just slow down and take a moment to be with your family and appreciate everything is just amazing," said Angela Damask.

The Magic of Lights display will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from now until Jan. 2nd. You can get your tickets here.

