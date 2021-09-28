Madison police searching for puppy stolen during burglary

MADISON — Madison police are searching for a chocolate Labrador puppy that was stolen during a burglary Tuesday.

It happened at a home on the 3300 block of Basil Drive. In addition to stealing the family dog named Doyle, burglars also stole a vehicle, laptop, cell phone and purse, according to police. Some of the items were recovered from a damaged, stolen vehicle that police believe was driven by the suspects.

Doyle is a chocolate lab wearing a red collar with no tags and is approximately 15 or 16 weeks old, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

People should contact Madison police if they've seen Doyle.

Additionally, those who contact CrimeStoppers at 608-266-6014 could be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

