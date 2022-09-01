Madison police find wire strung across bike path days after man injured by cord on same trail

Madison police found a wire strung across a bridge Wednesday morning, days after a man was clotheslined by a cord along the same path.

According to the Madison Police Department, police received a report about a cord hanging over a commuter bike path around 2:10 p.m. Monday.

A man told police he was injured by the cord on Friday and then noticed it was up again around 4 a.m. Monday. The man described the cord as hanging "neck high across the path."

Madison Police Department Madison police found a wire strung across a bridge Wednesday morning, days after a man was clotheslined by a cord along the same path.

Madison police say it was attached to a chain link fence on the bridge that goes over the Cannonball and Capitol paths.

On Wednesday, Madison police officers were patrolling the bike path area around 4 a.m. Officers again found a new wire cord across the path and removed it.

Police are now warning cyclists to stay alert.

Madison Police Department Madison police found a wire strung across a bridge Wednesday morning, days after a man was clotheslined by a cord along the same path.

"We encourage all cyclists to remain vigilant on bike paths in the area, particularly in early morning hours," the Madison Police Department said. "Cyclists should use proper lighting, and ride at safe speeds across Madison's bike paths and bridges."

If you know any information about this case or have observed something of interest, you are asked to contact Dane County Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit an online tip at p3tips.com. The Madison Police Department can also be contacted directly at 608-255-2345.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip