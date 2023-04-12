MADACC launches new online tool to help missing pets reunite with owners

MILWAUKEE — To help reunite the thousands of pets who go missing each year, the Milwaukee Area Domestic Control Commission (MADACC) launched a newonline tool to help owners find their four-legged friends as soon as possible.

"We just want animals to get home," said ​Karen Sparapani, the executive director of MADACC.

With a simple click of a button on the lost or found tab on MADACC's homepage, you'll be sent to 24 Pet Connect. It is a website the shelter has partnered with to help users look for or report animals that have been lost or found in a specific area.

"​You can post a picture, the location found, a description," said Kate Hartlund, the community engagement coordinator for MADACC. "If someone finds an animal and they post it on our website, the owner can contact them."

"​If you put it in there, it's available everywhere. It will show up in Elmbrook, whoever else is using it it'll show up in those areas too so you kind of get more coverage that way," said Sparapani.

The shelter says it is an alternative for people who've found animals to reunite them with their owners on their own.

"​We had a bird reunited yesterday," said Hartlund. "A lot of times people feel that bringing an animal into animal control is not the best thing for the animal, which, it still is, they believe they can find it a better home, or they can find the owner on their own."

And for the shelter, which never turns a stray animal away, the new reunification tool will also help MADACC to keep more room open for other furry friends in need.

"If you can find the owner without having to bring the animal here that is ideal," said Hartland. "It opens up space here."

To access MADACC's lost or found website, click here.

