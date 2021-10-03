Lung Force Walk returns to Milwaukee County Zoo after going virtual last year due to the pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The American Lung Association of Wisconsin's Lung Force Walk returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo on October 3rd.

The fundraiser went virtual last year, due to the pandemic. This year, even despite soggy weather, the event is happening in person.

"We're a rain or shine event so we're excited to come out and have a great day at the Zoo for lung health," said Megan Cordova, Executive Director of the American Lung Association of Wisconsin.

Cordova joined TMJ4 News Today on Sunday to explain how the event supports and promotes lung health, including cancer research and early detection initiatives.

She said over 800,000 people in Wisconsin are living with lung disease. So far in 2021, the lung force walk has raised about $50,000 of the $90,000 goal.

Money also supports the COVID-19 action initiative. That's a $25 Million campaign that will fund research surrounding COVID-19 and future respiratory pandemics.

To learn more about how you can donate or get involved, visit Lungforce.org/milwaukee

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip