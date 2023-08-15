Luke Combs playing 2 shows at American Family Field in April 2024

MILWAUKEE — Luke Combs is set to play two shows at American Family Field in Milwaukee next spring.

According to organizers, the country music singer and songwriter is scheduled to play shows there on April 12 and 13, 2024.

It's part of a 25-stadium tour across the U.S.

Tickets for the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 4 p.m. local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

According to organizers, Combs said the following about the tour:

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.



With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”





