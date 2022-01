MILWAUKEE — Luke Bryan is bringing his Raised Up Right tour to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 5.

The multi-award winning country star will be returning to the Summerfest stage less than a year after his headlining performance at Summerfest in September. He is joined by opening acts Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 4. You can buy those tickets and find out more tour information here.

