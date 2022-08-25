Lucky Clover Irish Pub to open Friday near Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Lucky Clover Irish Pub near Fiserv Forum is scheduled to open to the public for beverage service on Friday.

Lucky Clover Irish Pub is located at 1048 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, next to RWB Milwaukee. The location previously housed Uber Tap Room.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the tavern has 24 taps and will offer several scotches and whiskeys. The business will begin food service in October with options ranging from a Reuben to pizzas and Irish nachos.

The 2,000-square-foot building includes an upper level, which the owner, Jake Dehne, says he is still considering how to use. Options include using it as a lounge space, letting people book it for their own occasion, or bringing in dining tables, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports

Lucky Clover is intended to be a mix of an Irish and American tavern. The bar top is filled with more than 23,000 pennies, referencing the notion that a found penny brings good luck. There will also be a large four-leaf clover that customers are encouraged to touch for luck.

“Hopefully people going to a Marquette game will come in, give the lucky touch, and they win that night,” Dehne told the Milwaukee Business Journal. “We just want to be positive.”

The joint does not have a dance floor but will host disc jockeys for entertainment.

Lucky Clover will be open Wednesday through Friday at 4 p.m., and at noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

