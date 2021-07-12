Watch
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later

Brian Snyder/AP
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes casts the Wisconsin delegation's votes during the roll call to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for President, during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)
Mandela Barnes
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:56:12-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there.

Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma.

Barnes is expected to join next year's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

