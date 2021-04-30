Lowlands Group to offer free 'Mom'osas' for Mother's Day

Lowlands Group is known for its brunches and this year at the restaurant group’s eight locations moms will get a free 'Mom'osa' in appreciation for all they do on Sunday, May 9.

The free 'Mom'osa' will be available at the following Lowlands Group locations: Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, and Café Hollanders on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.

Unique specials will be available exclusively at the Café Hollander locations including a Lemon Berry French Toast.

You can find more information about Lowlands Group Mother's Day specials here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip