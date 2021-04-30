Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lowlands Group to offer free 'Mom'osas' for Mother's Day

items.[0].image.alt
Lowlands Group
VIP Lux Chalet
Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 06:59:31-04

Lowlands Group is known for its brunches and this year at the restaurant group’s eight locations moms will get a free 'Mom'osa' in appreciation for all they do on Sunday, May 9.

The free 'Mom'osa' will be available at the following Lowlands Group locations: Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, and Café Hollanders on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.

Unique specials will be available exclusively at the Café Hollander locations including a Lemon Berry French Toast.

You can find more information about Lowlands Group Mother's Day specials here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku