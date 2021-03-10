Lowlands Group adds new rooftop dining option in downtown Milwaukee

The Lowlands Group announced that a new edition will be coming to the rooftop of Café Benelux in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

A new VIP Lux Chalet will be installed on the rooftop seating up to 10 guests, offering private dining and a nice view.

“Everyone loves the views from the rooftop at Cafe Benelux, and now with the new VIP Lux Chalet, people can enjoy the view with the full Benelux menu and dining experience,” said Eric Wagner, Lowlands Group CEO. “Lowlands has always tried to connect our guests with some of the more European dining traditions we know that Wisconsinites, in particular, will embrace. Europeans dine outdoors all year long, and we want our guests to be able to as well.”

The Lux Chalet will be available for spring celebrations like birthdays and graduations in 90-minute increments.

A $200 advance reservation fee for the VIP Lux Chalet will be required for a reservation.

