PEWAUKEE -- A teacher at Pewaukee Lake Champions site was given $10,000 and an Early Childhood Education Award from KinderCare education on Monday.

Kolleen Moncada was nominated and selected without knowing. She was surprised in front of students, parents, and colleagues who celebrated her teaching abilities.

"You work extremely hard for something just because it's your passion, and then to be recognized by everyone, it's amazing," Moncada said.

Moncada, who also recently gave birth to twins, has been with KinderCare for three years.

She created a respite room for her students with sensory issues and is active in the school and local community.

