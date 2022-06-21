Love and Other Rugs: Milwaukee couple turns custom rug hobby into business

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee couple, Tina Lamb and Ryan Ricketts picked up rug making as a pandemic hobby in 2020.

The two quickly fell in love with the craft and decided to launch their business, Bodys Best Friend LLC.

Their custom rugs go far beyond a typical living room accessory through unique designs that reflect trends and culture.

Each rug is hand all done by hand using a tufting gun and different types of yarn.

Ricketts and Lamb met while attending high school more than a decade ago at Vincent High.

"We've been together since high school," said Ricketts.

As high school sweethearts, the two fell in love through entrepreneurship.

"It was my 17th birthday and he had got me some flowers and I bought donuts for myself and he was like, you know what you'd make a killing if you sold those," said Lamb.

Since then the two have become serial entrepreneurs and their custom rug business is their latest endeavor.

"I like to stick to my quality, I like to stick to the newest trendiest ideas and the most out-there ideas," said Lamb.

Customers can request any type of rug design and they will make it happen.

"An average about 2-footer-sized rugs that you would see up here probably would be about 3-4 days," said Lamb.

They design rugs now as their full-time jobs which have helped their relationship grow.

"It brought us together as far as, shoot I stopped playing video games to just help bae out here," said Ricketts.

To order a custom rug email ryan.bradford1@gmail.com or direct message them via their Instagram account @bodysbestfriendllc. They ship orders all over the country.

