Lost teddy bear goes on airport adventure as Milwaukee Mitchell seeks owner

This specific teddy bear happens to be given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.
Facebook/MKE-Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Milwaukee airport looks to reunite lost teddy bear with child
Posted at 9:12 PM, Feb 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE — One special teddy bear is going on an airport adventure after losing its best friend.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport said this specific lost teddy bear happens to be given to children who are born with congenital heart defects (CHD).

"We recognize how special this bear must (belong) to someone," the airport posted on Facebook. "So, we'd love to get him back home!"

He was left behind on Jan. 4.

"We've had him for a month now and he appears to be pretty well loved, so we're hoping his family is out there somewhere," Milwaukee Mitchell posted on Facebook.

This lost teddy became a pilot for the day with his friend Violet.

While awaiting for his owner to come forward, the airport said he has been hanging out with its "original left behind stuffed animal" Violet. He got to check out nonstops, gear up like a pilot, visit baggage claim, and even head to the airport's Starbucks.

Check out the adorable pictures below:

