Lord of the Rings bed and breakfast/theme park could be coming Wisconsin

Calling all Hobbits, Wizards, Dwarfs, and Elves to be part of a wonderful adventure.

The Lord of the Rings is based in Middle Earth, it was filmed in New Zealand, and now, one Tolkien super fan wants to bring the story of Lord of the Rings to southeast Wisconsin.

Rebecca Alm is on the quest to build a replica Hobbiton which is where Frodo, Bilbo, and the rest of the Hobbits are from. It will kind of be like a hotel mixed with a bed and breakfast mixed with a theme park.

"...a fully functional Hobbiton, where you will be welcomed with open arms and a pint of ale! Underground dwellings, gardens, a lake, paths through the woods, and more pastoral and fantastical settings will be yours to explore at Hobbiton Stay WI," the Hobbiton Stay WI website said.

The goal is to create a replica of the The Shire. You will be able to spend a few days in a Hobbit Hole, eat and drink at The Green Dragon pub, and walk the hills of The Shire.

The plan to create Hobbiton Stay WI is still in the infancy stages. There are many things that have to be done and a lot of money that needs to be raised to construct this. Alm, the creator, is also trying to figure out a suitable place to build this replica Hobbiton in southeast Wisconsin. At the moment, it is just a website. However, you can help this vision come to fruition by joining the team.

If this does get built, Alm hopes that it will rival the movie set that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to New Zealand every year. There could be gardens, wedding events, petting zoos, and more.

