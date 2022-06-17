Looking for ways to save at the pump? Consider a gas rewards program

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Kwik Trip, Shell, BP, Speedway - it seems like every gas station has its own gas rewards program. That's because they can lead to big savings for consumers - and are even more lucrative for companies.

“You’re more likely to fill up at that gas station, maybe drive past another couple of gas stations and fill up at that one because you get the rewards,” said Moses Alstech, a marketing lecturer at UW-Madison.

Additionally, with many different types of gas rewards apps, gas rewards programs are easy to use and in the palm of your hand.

“You can have twenty apps on your phone quite frankly and use whichever one you need," Alstech said.

That's why Alstech says it's not a bad idea to enroll in one or multiple gas rewards programs, especially with today's skyrocketing gas prices. While they may work slightly differently, many rewards programs offer substantial fuel discounts.

For example, with Kwik Rewards, you can earn 5 cents off every gallon of gas for every 15 trips you make to a Kwik Trip. You can also save three cents per gallon every time you use a Kwik Rewards debit or credit card.

Customers can also earn fuel discounts by buying select items each month. Click here to see the fuel discounts for the month of June.

“We have discounts that range anywhere from two cents per gallon up to twenty cents per gallon right now this month," said David Jackson, a digital marketing and loyalty manager for Kwik Trip. "But we’ve seen them reach as far as 50 cents off on certain items as well.”

But it's not just gas stations that see the value of gas rewards programs - more and more grocery stores are beginning to offer them as well. Kwik Trip recently partnered with Festival Foods to offer 1 cent off fuel purchases with every $10 spent at the grocery store. That means with every $100 spent on groceries, shoppers can get 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at their next fill-up.

“We’re seeing discounts right now from our guests coming in with the Festival cards ranging from 30 to 40 to 50 cents off per gallon," Jackson said.

Other rewards programs offer discounts at multiple gas stations, such as the Pay with GasBuddy card that can earn you discounts of up to 25 cents a gallon. You can also earn a guaranteed 20 cents per gallon on up to 50 gallons a month with Pay with GasBuddy Premium.

“We allow savings across many different types of stations with discounts and you can use any of your “gas back” at any station that takes our card,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

With such a wide variety of different rewards programs that are available, there are endless ways that customers can save.

“A lot of options out there, a lot of opportunities for people who want to save a little bit of money," Alstech said. "All it takes is just getting a little more organized about it and actually signing up for these programs.”