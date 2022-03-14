Watch
Longtime Milwaukee business leader, Mike Cudahy, passes away: Report

via the Milwaukee Business Journal
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 13:48:32-04

MILWAUKEE — Mike Cudahy, one of Milwaukee's most prominent business and philanthropic leaders, has died at the age of 97.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal broke the news, reporting he passed away on Friday.

Cudahy was the driving force behind a number of important projects in the area, including founding and later selling Marquette Electronics; helping build Discovery World on the lakefront; redeveloping the Pabst and Riverside theaters; and other projects.

In 1998 Cudahy donated most of his family's summer retreat on the city's northwest side, called Hilltop Farm, to the YMCA.

