Lomira woman arrested for OWI; attempted to assault deputy and nurse

The Racine County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on April 2 just before 10:30 p.m. regarding a reckless driver traveling southbound on I-41 from the Milwaukee and Racine County line.

The caller stated an SUV was swerving all over the road and provided law enforcement with a license plate number. A deputy was able to locate the SUV and witnessed it almost strike a median wall.

The driver, a 28-year-old Lomira woman, was stopped and was arrested for OWI (second offense). The woman was also driving with two children under the age of nine and had a loaded gun on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

While at the hospital, the 28-year-old kicked a deputy and attempted to bite a nurse. She was then conveyed to the Racine County Jail where she is being held with a bond of $17,950.

She was charged with the following: OWI (second), OWI with passenger under 16 (two counts), 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts), battery to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and armed while intoxicated.

