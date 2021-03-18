Menu

Locust Street Festival, Riverwest Beer Run canceled for 2021

Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 18, 2021
Organizers for the Locust Street Festival of Music & Art and the Riverwest Beer Run announced that both events will be canceled for 2021.

Locust Street Festival is Milwaukee's longest-running street festival and 2021 would have been its 45th year. Both events were canceled in 2020 as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While the severity of the Covid-19 virus has been reduced in recent months, the Festival committee made the decision that it’s again best to cancel this year’s festival, than to risk the health and safety of its attendees, artisans, staff, and organizers," organizers stated in a press release.

However, the events are scheduled for a comeback on July 12, 2022.

