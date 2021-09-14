Lockdowns lifted following threat at South Milwaukee High School and Middle School

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The lockdowns at South Milwaukee High School and Middle School Tuesday morning have been lifted following a police investigation of a threat, according to South Milwaukee Superintendent Jeff Weiss.

South Milwaukee families received a letter from the superintendent stating that the schools were under a "secure hold" following a threat directed to the high school. South Milwaukee Police Department conducted an investigation and found the person who made the threat.

During the investigation, police discovered that a few students made comments following a bomb threat in a nearby district.

"I would like to thank our students and staff for the excellent behavior during the secure hold," said South Milwaukee Superintendent Jeff Weiss in a letter to parents. "We appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you as well to our families during what can be a stressful morning. Finally, thank you to the South Milwaukee Police Department for the quick response and in depth investigation."

Classes will resume as normal for the rest of the day.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip