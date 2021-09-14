Lockdowns lifted following threat at South Milwaukee High School and Middle School

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The lockdowns at South Milwaukee High School and Middle School Tuesday morning have been lifted following a police investigation of a threat, according to South Milwaukee Superintendent Jeff Weiss.
South Milwaukee families received a letter from the superintendent stating that the schools were under a "secure hold" following a threat directed to the high school. South Milwaukee Police Department conducted an investigation and found the person who made the threat.
During the investigation, police discovered that a few students made comments following a bomb threat in a nearby district.
"I would like to thank our students and staff for the excellent behavior during the secure hold," said South Milwaukee Superintendent Jeff Weiss in a letter to parents. "We appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you as well to our families during what can be a stressful morning. Finally, thank you to the South Milwaukee Police Department for the quick response and in depth investigation."
Classes will resume as normal for the rest of the day.