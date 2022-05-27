'Lock and hold' at Burlington High School over student with mental crisis

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington High School was placed on a "lock and hold" Friday due to a student in a mental health crisis, police say.

According to the Burlington Police Department, staff alerted the school's resource officer around 12:16 p.m. of a student who had a pipe and was not following instructions.

The school placed students in a "lock and hold" protocol during the incident for 30 minutes as a precautionary measure, police say.

Burlington officers and the Racine County Sheriff's Department found the student in the school and took him into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries.

Police say this was an isolated event and no other threats were found. The school resumed its daily activities once the lock and hold was lifted.

