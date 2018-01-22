Locals turned away from Social Security Offices due to government shutdown

Some could not access government services

Tom Durian
4:35 PM, Jan 22, 2018
1 hour ago

The government shutdown inconvienced many Milwaukee residents in need of social security services.

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 2: People line up outside of the Social Security Administration office February 2, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With an eye on his legacy at the start of his second term, U.S. President George W. Bush has ambitious Social Security reforms on his agenda. His 40 minute State of the Union speech, scheduled to be delivered at 9 p.m. tonight, is thought to be centered on controversial changes to the 70-year-old program. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
MILWAUKEE - The Federal Government Shutdown caused some confusion for people in Milwaukee Monday.

At the Social Security Administration office on North Avenue, several people were turned away. While the office was open, several services were not available. 

Doris Lindsey made special transportation arrangements to get to the office in her wheelchair.

"The man at the desk said they wouldn't be able to help me today because of the government shutdown... I'll have to come back when things are straightened out with the government," Lindsey said.

Others like Delcina Thompson, who was at the office to get a Social Security Card for her son, was turned away as well. She says she'll make arrangements to get to the office tomorrow once the shutdown is over.

"It is going to make it inconvenient for what I have to do tomorrow," Thompson said. 

Many of the services that weren't available at offices across the country Monday, could be found on the Social Security Administration's website. 
 

