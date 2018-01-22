Locals turned away from Social Security Offices due to government shutdown

MILWAUKEE - The Federal Government Shutdown caused some confusion for people in Milwaukee Monday.

At the Social Security Administration office on North Avenue, several people were turned away. While the office was open, several services were not available.

Doris Lindsey made special transportation arrangements to get to the office in her wheelchair.

"The man at the desk said they wouldn't be able to help me today because of the government shutdown... I'll have to come back when things are straightened out with the government," Lindsey said.

Others like Delcina Thompson, who was at the office to get a Social Security Card for her son, was turned away as well. She says she'll make arrangements to get to the office tomorrow once the shutdown is over.

"It is going to make it inconvenient for what I have to do tomorrow," Thompson said.

Many of the services that weren't available at offices across the country Monday, could be found on the Social Security Administration's website.

