Locally-owned Dawg City coming to 3rd St. Market Hall

MILWAUKEE — Calling all hot dog fans, 3rd St. Market Hall has a new vendor that might be of some interest.

The Market Hall announced Monday that the restaurant Dawg City will be opening on Tuesday. They will be offering hot dogs unique to Wisconsin tastes and inspired by dogs home to Chicago, the East Coast and elsewhere. They'll also serve sausages, brats and snacks like nachos and cheese curds, according to a statement.

Dawg City plans to open daily at 11 a.m. in the western area of the Market Hall.

Dawg City owners Ken and Tonya Hughes said their recipes are made with 100% all beef hot dogs in natural casings, sausages from Usinger, and other fresh and local ingredients.

“We were both born and raised here about eleven blocks apart,” said Ken Hughes, in the statement. “Milwaukee is home.”

They said they have made an effort to hire teens and young adults from Milwaukee’s inner-city to “give them a chance to grow and expand their wings."

Head to the Market Hall's website for more information.

