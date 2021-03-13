Local wrestler Parker Keckeisen of Nicolet High could win an NCAA wrestling title

Parker Keckeisen has big dreams and high goals, and as an undefeated, 13-0 wrestler at Northern Iowa, who can blame the Nicolet High School grad.

You quickly learn Parker Keckeisen has jokes about his receding hairline.

"One of our trainers called," Parker Keckeisen says. "Like said, 'did your grandkids watch you win a Big 12 title?' I'm like really?"

But his wrestling is no joke, as he progressed at Nicolet High School and the Askren Academy to Northern Iowa.

"Glen Hills Summer Academy, they had like a wrestling class. And I took it almost every year," Keckeisen says. "The Askren Wrestling Academy helped me a lot so, that's about it. And Max helped me develop a passion for the sport which I love, wrestling."

As Nicolet's football captain in 2018, he keeps tabs on the Knights.

"We won like two games my whole time there," Keckeisen says. "And then they won, I think they won 3 this year, 3, 4. So like we keep getting better."

And he also has an all-gas, no-brake motto like Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFleur.

"That's definitely my motto," Keckeisen says. "Go Packers!"

So his goals shouldn't surprise you.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "What are your ultimate goals?"

"Win 5 NCAA titles," Keckeisen says. "Go big or go home."

Keckeisen is the fourth seed in the NCAA Championships. Just more fuel to the motivational fire.

