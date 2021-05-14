Local wrestler paid to lose professional wrestling matches as a "Job Man"

In sports, everyone wants to win right? Well, a local man challenges that theory, living out his dream by losing in professional wrestling, as a job man.

"Weighing 248 pounds. Chris Curtis!" Howard Finkel says.

"I lived my dream," Chris Multerer says.

In the ring, Chris Curtis lost. A lot. But in real life as Chris Multerer, he has great stories and memories.

"And a little styling going on. Imagine when Curtis wakes up!" Vince McMahon says.

"I had to wrestle Brutus Beefcake," Chris Multerer says. "I called my ex-wife and I told her, I said 'hey, I got good news and bad news.' And she said 'you got hurt right?' And I said 'no,' I said 'I'm bald. But I'm coming home with a lot of money.' And she said 'well, I almost wish you would have gotten hurt.' She goes, 'but if they ask you to do something stupid tomorrow night, would you please tell them no!'"

Chris got hooked on professional wrestling.

"I started watching wrestling when I was 9 years old. This was 1966. And it was by accident. And I turned it on, in the middle of summer. And I was hooked," Multerer says. "Thirteen years later, I was in it."

And worked with the biggest and best.

"I loved working with Hogan," Multerer says. "Probably worked him about a half dozen times."

But his job was to lose.

"People would ask me, they go, 'you lose all the time. Do you ever win?' And I go, 'no. That's not what it's all about,'" Multerer says.

In his book "Job Man," he chronicles a life of making others look really good.

"My Mom. She said, 'we send you to Catholic school for 12 years and you wanna be a wrestler?' She goes, she shook her head and walked away. And my Dad looked at me, he goes, 'is that what you really want to do?' And I go 'yes,'" Multerer says.

He's wrestled a bear at the Milwaukee Sports Show and lived a crazy life in the old AWA and WWF. But he wouldn't change it for the world.

"I lived my dream. And I really did," Multerer says.

And if you lived out what you've always wanted to do, who can argue with that.

