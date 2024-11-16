Local veterans celebrated at Veterans Fall Fest

Local Veterans were invited out to the MKE Urban Stables on Saturday, November 16th for Veterans Fall Fest at the Stables.

The festival was organized by MKE Urban Stables in partnership with the SE Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force.

The event featured delicious food and games. Veteran resource information was also available for those seeking support.

Veterans and their families enjoyed unique activities such as a donkey-kissing booth, a grooming station, and 'horsing around' with the MKE Mounted Patrol.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error