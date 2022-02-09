Local veteran to be honored at Super Bowl this weekend

HARTLAND, Wisc. — This Sunday when you tune into the Super Bowl on TMJ4, keep an eye out for Wisconsin veteran Staff Sergeant Cory Geisler.

Geisler spent seven years serving in the military, including tours in Korea and Iraq.

In Iraq, he said he was doing "walking patrols and roving patrols withing Baghdad."

Submitted

"We did training of the Iraqi National Police and the actual Iraqi police," he shared.

After his years of service, he left to spend more time with his family. But the camaraderie he built with service members remains, and he continues to support Wisconsin veterans as the State Commander of the VFW.

Geisler is one of ten veterans from across the country to be honored by USAA's Salute to Service during the game. He was called on by the VFW National Commander to represent the organization on a national stage.

Submitted Cory Geisler and his family.

"I'm honored and I'm humbled that my national commander though of me to represent the VFW. I'm really looking forward to what this is going to do for veterans," Geisler said.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sponsoring the trip. Geisler will get to meet with Allen during Super Bowl weekend. Geisler said that it means a lot that such a big name in the NFL is taking the time to honor veterans.

"A guy who is probably a future MVP in this league, probably going to be a future Super Bowl Winner, for him to do that, it just really took me back," Geisler said.

TMJ4 Cory Geisler

In a statement, Allen said, "I’m excited to team up with USAA and the VFW to send Staff Sergeant Cory Geisler to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles where I can’t wait to shake his hand and thank him for his service.”

Geisler hopes being at the game helps shine a light on the work the VFW is doing across the country and here in Wisconsin.

As for the game itself, Geisler said he'll be rooting for the underdog.

"I'd love to see the Bengals win just because nobody expects it," he said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip