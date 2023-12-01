Local UWM student interning in New York at Roc Nation

Rapper and media mogul Jay-z started his music entertainment company Roc Nation 15 years ago.

Students from all over the world apply for the chance to intern at the New York headquarters.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to a local UWM student who landed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Maia Scurry is a UWM student now spending her Fall semester working for Roc Nation's philanthropic arm, Team Roc.

Her specific job is planning the much-anticipated United Justice Coalition Summit happening this weekend.

Scurry is so grateful to be in the position she’s in, she spearheaded bringing four Shorewood High School students to New York to participate in the 2nd annual UJC Summit.

The ambitious change-maker flew back from New York to meet up with the high school students and to chat with Steph Connects about her experience in New York.

