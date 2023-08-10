Local senior facility's smart toilet tracks health data through human waste

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A smart toilet is tracking patients' health data through waste, and a local retirement home is the only community in the state of Wisconsin to have one.

The TrueLoo toilet is a "state-of-the-art toilet designed to capture a photo of the output," according to Heritage Senior Living in West Allis. The nursing staff at the home then monitors what is collected in a database.

"This advanced technology has allowed us to prioritize the health and safety of our residents on a new level," a spokesperson for Heritage Senior Living shared Wednesday.

The toilet allows nursing staff to detect health concerns including urinary tract infections, Norovirus, and other medical changes weeks earlier than they typically would be found.

"In addition to our TrueLoo toilets, we continue to prioritize safety by using fall detectors in residents’ rooms," the center shared. "These devices are placed on the walls and look like a smoke detector."

The detectors can sense changes in movement, motion, and pressure. It then can alert caregivers to a potential fall immediately. In return, this decreases response time and increases access to medical assistance.

You can learn more about TrueLoo toilets on Toi Labs' website.

