Local restaurateur and developer joins TMJ4 to discuss and recap ‘Top Chef’

Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 18:40:08-04

MILWAUKEE — Desserts and chaos, with quickfire and the elimination challenge, all in the latest episode of Top Chef Wisconsin.

Milwaukee's Dan Jacobs is still in the running for season 21.

Local restaurateur and developer, Omar Shaikh, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to dissect Top Chef fever.

Watch the full interview above:

Top Chef airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

