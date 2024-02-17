Local pro wrestler Frankie DeFalco hangs up the boots

After 44 years in the squared circle, local pro wrestler Frankie DeFalco knows, it's time.

"Because of upcoming surgeries, neck and back," DeFalco says. "This is my swan song as they say. This is my last hurrah. And plus the fact that I've dropped over 60 pounds, I figure this is gonna be my last hurrah."

DeFalco lived a dream, taking on some of the legends of wrestling.

"The Rockers, Marty and Shawn," DeFalco says. "We had some good times. Curt Henning, Mr. Perfect. You know, we had some great times. Before, during and after every match. Jimmy Snuka. And, those are some memories that I'll always have."

"Curt Henning, Andre the Giant," pro wrestler Vince Nygro says. "Shawn Michaels, before he became famous, just to name a few. There were so many. But yeah, he was also friends with a lot of guys that are still considered legends today."

Vince Nygro goes by Demented Chucky Bates in the ring, and is one of DeFalco's students at Thumper's Den in Cudahy.

"He taught me humility," Nygro says. "Like right from the bat. He made it clear that this was not going to be easy. He didn't sugarcoat it. He just said it as it is. This is going to be tough."

"That's my job, is to pass my knowledge that I have from over 40 years in this business, down to like Chucky Bates who come through Thumper's Den Wrestling Academy to learn," DeFalco says.

Like with nearly all pro wrestlers, Frankie DeFalco isn't retiring from everything. He will continue to train future wrestlers and promote local shows.



