Local police departments and pharmacies participate in Drug Take Back Day

The Wauwatosa Police Department
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 27, 2024
Drug Take Back Day is a safe way to dispose of old or unused prescription drugs. Today, April 27, many local police departments and pharmacies join the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) efforts to make sure old and unused prescription medications do not get into the wrong hands.

During a Drug Take Back Day people can take their old or unused prescription drugs to a participating location. The agency will then dispose of the drugs properly.

Mount Pleasant Police Department, one of the participating agencies was 'Taking Back' prescription drugs from all morning.
The Wauwatosa Police Department, another participating agency

The Wauwatosa Police Chief MacGillis stated “Public safety is a shared responsibility and we must take a collaborative approach to reducing harm to those struggling with addiction, reducing harm to our natural resources, and developing long-term, effective solutions. Prescription Drug Take-Back is just one of the ways we can help reduce the dangers of opioids and their impact on our community.”

Meijer Pharmacies are also participating in Drug Take Back Day, but every day is Drug Take Back Day for Meijer. Customers have access to kiosks all year, where they are able to dispose of their old or unused prescription drugs safely.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

