Local podcast showcases what makes Milwaukee great

MILWAUKEE — If you missed Summerfest this year, there's still a way to experience it.

For the first time, Summerfest has a podcast partner called "Experience Milwaukee."

The Experience Milwaukee podcast is available to watch and listen to through a variety of streaming services. It will be sharing Summerfest recap episodes through the end of the month.

TMJ4 News got a chance to learn about one of the Big Gig's newest tech partners.

Over the past three weeks - during all nine days of Summerfest - Steve Glynn walked nearly every inch of festival grounds, and enjoyed every stage. Always with a backpack, that carried all the audio, video and camera equipment he needed at a moment's notice.

"We're set up to upload episodes straight from the ground, so it's a very mobile set up," Glynn said.

Glynn, and Adam Derus are the creators of "Experience Milwaukee" dedicated to showcasing the businesses, events, people and places that make Milwaukee amazing.

"It's a pinch me moment," Glynn said. "I'm here on the Summerfest grounds seeing all of my favorite bands from a different perspective."

Glynn and Derus recorded their podcast live at Summerfest, mainly showcasing local talent, artists and vendors.

"It's all about how does Summerfest help emerging artists get recognition and credibility in the space," Glynn said.

They also talk with people and performers from from out of town, who get candid about their experiences in Milwaukee, and their favorite things about Brew City.

World Festival Inc. which operates Summerfest, isn't the only local company that's taken notice of "Experience Milwaukee"

"Larger corporations are coming to us and asking for our help on how they can get into that message in terms of talent recruitment," Glynn said. "How do they bring people to Milwaukee by leveraging what we're doing to showcase how Milwaukee is so cool."

Link to "Experience Milwaukee" podcast = https://experiencemilwaukeepodcast.com/

