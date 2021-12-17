Local pastors chip in to replace a broken boiler at nonprofit Twelve Step Club

MILWAUKEE — A group of local pastors presented a $12,000 check to the Twelve Step Club Thursday after tuning into our report on the nonprofit last week.

The nonprofit that has worked to help anyone battling addiction for decades was prepared to close its doors for the winter after their boiler broke.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Failing boiler could force nonprofit Twelve Step Club to close

The club was in desperate need with winter quickly approaching. They were uncertain where many in the group dealing with addiction would go.

"Without a boiler to heat the facility, we wouldn't be able to heat the facility," said Angela Yancey, the secretary with the Twelve Step Club.

But prayers were quickly answered after Pastor John Mcvicker at Christ the King Baptist Church, happened to be watching the news with his wife.

"She said to me we have to help them," said Mcvicker.

Several other pastors were more than willing to join in on the gift.

"It was an honor," said Pastor Marlon Lock of Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

For Pastor Lock, this was a no-brainer.

"For me, it was near and dear to my heart because I lost my dad over a heroin overdose, you know 10 years old, I lose my dad and a program like Twelve Step is needed. What if my dad had a facility like this that he could come to and hang out with different people that were kinda dealing with the same struggles."

