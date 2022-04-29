Local officials to unveil Dontre Hamilton memorial bench, plaque

MILWAUKEE — Local officials will be unveiling a memorial bench and plaque for Dontre Hamilton at Red Arrow Park on Saturday.

Hamilton was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer on April 30, 2014.

Now, Hamilton's family and local officials, in collaboration with the veteran community, are unveiling the memorial in hopes of bringing attention to mental health issues and healing circles

More stories on Dontre Hamilton:



First Vice-Chair Sequanna Taylor will be there joined by State Senator Chris Larson, State Representatives Jonathan Brostoff and David Bowen, County Executive David Crowley, County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, County Supervisors Ryan Clancy, Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones, and Felesia A. Martin, Parks Director Guy Smith, and several other Milwaukee-area elected officials and community leaders.

This comes about a year after Taylor sponsored a resolution that authorized and directed the Milwaukee County Parks Department to construct a memorial for Hamilton in Red Arrow Park, where Hamilton was shot.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip