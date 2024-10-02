Local nurse passing the clipboard to a new generation after 40-year career

A 40-year nursing journey of hard work and compassion is wrapping up for Ellen Fehrenbach.

After graduating from nursing school in 1984, she knew she was on the right career path, doing what she was meant to do.

Fehrenbach says she felt a passion for nursing right away. With a specific interest in cardiac nursing, she would spend the bulk of her career healing hearts.

Over the years, she reflects on the evolution of the profession.

"There's always change. Going from bedside clipboards, paper charting, calling doctors in the middle of the night on their home line—no cell phones," Fehrenbach said.

She notes that electronic health records didn’t start until the 1990s, calling it the biggest transition of her career, especially after not growing up with computers.

Fehrenbach has been mentored by the generations before her and is now paying it forward as she mentors new generations of nurses.

As she looks to the future as a retired nurse, Fehrenbach spent her last day working with Emma Schneider. Schneider, who has just started her career as a step-down cardiac nurse, has been on the job for six months and says she’s thankful for the seasoned nurses mentoring her.

"It’s really inspiring to know they’ve been doing it for so long and have so much to offer and teach," Schneider said.

She adds that she’s learned a lot in her first six months but welcomes the years ahead of learning and service.

As Ellen Fehrenbach prepares for her first international vacation after retirement, Emma Schneider will be reporting to the same hospital rooms Fehrenbach has called home for the past 40 years.

Both are grateful for the privilege of caring for patients and cherish their professional experiences.

